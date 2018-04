It is night. Turn off the light. Catch a flight of dreams. ✨ Have a sweet dream and I’m wishing you a Good Night. • & YEP Ladies! 🙋🏻‍♀️Take that make-up OFF!! 💄😴🚫 Love you all with all my heart, L. • • • • • • • • • • • • • • #curvy #lingerie #plussize #model #lovely #happy #smile #makeup #goodnight #sweetdreams #confidence #plussizemodel #curves #curv #embrace #unique #selfconfidence #bff #beautiful #perfection #red #body #bodygoals #love #model #skin #pose #ootn

A post shared by LUCIJA LUGOMER (@lusiluer_plussizemodel) on Apr 19, 2018 at 1:43pm PDT