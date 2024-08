Kralj popa danas bi imao 65 godina: Optužbe mu nisu dokazane, a smrt ostaje misterij

SANTA MARIA, CA - MARCH 3: Michael Jackson walks out of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse on the fourth day of his child molestation trial March 3, 2005 in Santa Maria, California. Jackson is charged in a 10-count indictment with molesting a boy, plying him with liquor and conspiring to commit child abduction, false imprisonment and extortion. He has pleaded innocent. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Michael Jackson