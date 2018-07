HRVATSKE DAME VEĆ SU U TRANSU: Knoll opet u vrućim kvadratićima, a Perković ispričala zanimljivu priču

Year 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣3️⃣. After huge fiasco in my career, when the shade was thrown on my name, I decided to see CROATIAN flag 🇭🇷 rise and hear CROATIAN anthem in this EXACT STADIUM our guys are playing the most important GAME of their life tonight. I left my HEART ❤️ and my SOUL on LUZHNIKI field and WON my FIRST world CHAMPIONSHIP 🥇 . Let the History repeat itself. 🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷#BeProud #TeamSP #NikeGirl #Luzhniki #Moscow #Vatreni #Nike #FifaWorldCup2018 #Football #WorldCupFinals #LetsGo #Croatia #CroatiaFullOfLife

A post shared by Sandra Perkovic (@discus70queen) on Jul 15, 2018 at 12:36am PDT