21. JE GODIŠNJICA SMRTI PRINCEZE DIANE: Nepoznate činjenice o životu miljenice puka

Lady Diana Spencer on getting engaged to Prince Charles in February 1981 selected her engagement ring that consisted of 14 solitaire diamonds surrounding a 12-carat oval blue Ceylon sapphire set in 18-karat white gold. At the time, Diana’s choice caused a scandal. Some people criticised her for picking a pret-a-porter ring, instead of having one custom-made. Despite the initial criticism for her choice of ring, Princess Di quickly became known as a style icon. Consequently, the “commoner’s sapphire” became the world’s most desirable engagement ring style. This sapphire ring has deep personal meaning for Prince William. His wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, now wears it as her engagement ring. But it previously belonged to William’s mother, Princess Diana, who died an untimely death in August 1997. Prince William said that giving the ring to Catherine was his way of making sure his mother didn’t miss out on his wedding day. @buckinghampalaceshop @princessdiana_cambridgesfan @katemiddleton_kurdistan @yourroyals @buckinghamroyal #kahaniteller #princessdiana #princessdianaofwales #princessdianaring #katemiddleton #katemiddletonofcambridge #katemiddletonring #duchessofcambridge #princessofwales #saphhire #diamondring #royalty #royals #royalpalace #bukinghampalace #edinburgh #etiquette #yourroyals #india

A post shared by Sanya Doomra (@kahaniteller) on Mar 3, 2018 at 10:00pm PST