Svijet noćas iščekuje dodjelu Oscara 2024. u Dolby Theatreu u Los Angelesu. Na crveni tepih pristižu prve zvijezde, a neke su već upisale svoje ime u knjigu interesantnih trenutaka te dodjele.

Vanessa Hudgens na crvenom je tepihu pokazala trudnički trbuščić, a glumica i youtube zvijezda Liza Koshy spotaknula se i pala na pod, ali sve je oduševila svojom reakcijom.

Već smo objavili sve nominacije za Oscara 2024. i zanimljivosti koje nas očekuju noćas, ali što prognoziraju kladionice?

Niže su tečajevi za klađenje na Oscara 2024.

Najbolji film

Oppenheimer -5000

Poor Things +2000

The Holdovers +2500

The Zone of Interest +2500

Anatomy of a Fall +4000

Barbie +5000

American Fiction +8000

Killers of the Flower Moon +10000

Past Lives +15000

Maestro +15000

Foto: RTL Danas/Universal Foto: RTL Danas/Universal

Najbolji glumac

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) -1200

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) +600

Bradley Cooper (Maestro) +1800

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) +8000

Colman Domingo (Rustin) +8000

Najbolja glavna glumica

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) -175

Emma Stone (Poor Things) +125

Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall) +1200

Carey Mulligan (Maestro) +6600

Annette Benning (Nyad) +6600

Foto: Profimedia Foto: Profimedia Emma Stone

Najbolji sporedni glumac

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) -5000

Ryan Gosling (Barbie) +2000

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) +2000

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things) +2000

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction) +3300

Najbolja sporedna glumica

Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) -6600

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) +2000

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) +2000

America Ferrera (Barbie) +2000

Jodie Foster (Nyad) +3300

Foto: Profimedia Foto: Profimedia

Najbolji redatelj

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) -6600

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things) +1600

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon) +2500

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall) +2500

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest) +3300

Najbolji originalni scenarij

Anatomy of a Fall -275

The Holdovers +220

Past Lives +900

Maestro +4000

May December +4000

Najbolji adaptirani scenarij

American Fiction -275

Oppenheimer +250

Barbie +600

Poor Things +4000

The Zone of Interest +8000

Najbolji međunarodni igrani film

The Zone of Interest -2500

Society of the Snow +500

Perfect Days +1600

lo capitano +2000

The Teacher's Lounge +2500

Najbolji dugometražni animirani film

The Boy and the Heron +162

Nimona +2000

Elemental +2500

Robot Dreams +3300

Najbolji vizualni efekti

Godzilla Minus One -150

The Creator +110

Napoleon +1600

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 +1800

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One +5000

Najbolja originalna pjesma

What Was I Made For (Barbie) -800

I'm Just Ken (Barbie) +450

The Fire Inside (Flamin' Hot) +2500

It Never Went Away (American Symphony) +2500

Wahzhazhe (Killers of the Flower Moon) +2500

Najbolja kinematografija

Oppenheimer -2000

Poor Things +900

Killers of the Flower Moon +1400

Maestro +2000

El Conde +2500

Najbolji zvuk

Oppenheimer -225

The Zone of Interest +163

Maestro +900

The Creator +2500

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One +2500

Najbolja kostimografija

Barbie -138

Poor Things +100

Napoleon +2000

Oppenheimer +2000

Killers of the Flower Moon +2500

Najbolja montaža

Oppenheimer -600

Anatomy of a Fall +400

Killers of the Flower Moon +1200

Poor Things +2000

The Holdovers +2000

Najbolji dugometražni dokumentarni film

20 Days in Mariupol -1000

Four Daughters +750

The Eternal Memory +1000

Bobi Wine: The People's President +1400

Najbolji kratki dokumentarac

The ABCs of Book Banning -225

The Last Repair Shop +225

Nai Nai and Wai Po +500

The Barber of Little Rock +2000

Island in Between +2500

