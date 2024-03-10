Svijet noćas iščekuje dodjelu Oscara 2024. u Dolby Theatreu u Los Angelesu. Na crveni tepih pristižu prve zvijezde, a neke su već upisale svoje ime u knjigu interesantnih trenutaka te dodjele.
Vanessa Hudgens na crvenom je tepihu pokazala trudnički trbuščić, a glumica i youtube zvijezda Liza Koshy spotaknula se i pala na pod, ali sve je oduševila svojom reakcijom.
Već smo objavili sve nominacije za Oscara 2024. i zanimljivosti koje nas očekuju noćas, ali što prognoziraju kladionice?
Niže su tečajevi za klađenje na Oscara 2024.
Najbolji film
Oppenheimer -5000
Poor Things +2000
The Holdovers +2500
The Zone of Interest +2500
Anatomy of a Fall +4000
Barbie +5000
American Fiction +8000
Killers of the Flower Moon +10000
Past Lives +15000
Maestro +15000
Najbolji glumac
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) -1200
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) +600
Bradley Cooper (Maestro) +1800
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) +8000
Colman Domingo (Rustin) +8000
Najbolja glavna glumica
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) -175
Emma Stone (Poor Things) +125
Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall) +1200
Carey Mulligan (Maestro) +6600
Annette Benning (Nyad) +6600
Emma Stone
Najbolji sporedni glumac
Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) -5000
Ryan Gosling (Barbie) +2000
Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) +2000
Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things) +2000
Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction) +3300
Najbolja sporedna glumica
Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) -6600
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) +2000
Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) +2000
America Ferrera (Barbie) +2000
Jodie Foster (Nyad) +3300
Najbolji redatelj
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) -6600
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things) +1600
Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon) +2500
Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall) +2500
Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest) +3300
Najbolji originalni scenarij
Anatomy of a Fall -275
The Holdovers +220
Past Lives +900
Maestro +4000
May December +4000
Najbolji adaptirani scenarij
American Fiction -275
Oppenheimer +250
Barbie +600
Poor Things +4000
The Zone of Interest +8000
Najbolji međunarodni igrani film
The Zone of Interest -2500
Society of the Snow +500
Perfect Days +1600
lo capitano +2000
The Teacher's Lounge +2500
Najbolji dugometražni animirani film
The Boy and the Heron +162
Nimona +2000
Elemental +2500
Robot Dreams +3300
Najbolji vizualni efekti
Godzilla Minus One -150
The Creator +110
Napoleon +1600
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 +1800
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One +5000
Najbolja originalna pjesma
What Was I Made For (Barbie) -800
I'm Just Ken (Barbie) +450
The Fire Inside (Flamin' Hot) +2500
It Never Went Away (American Symphony) +2500
Wahzhazhe (Killers of the Flower Moon) +2500
Najbolja kinematografija
Oppenheimer -2000
Poor Things +900
Killers of the Flower Moon +1400
Maestro +2000
El Conde +2500
Najbolji zvuk
Oppenheimer -225
The Zone of Interest +163
Maestro +900
The Creator +2500
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One +2500
Najbolja kostimografija
Barbie -138
Poor Things +100
Napoleon +2000
Oppenheimer +2000
Killers of the Flower Moon +2500
Najbolja montaža
Oppenheimer -600
Anatomy of a Fall +400
Killers of the Flower Moon +1200
Poor Things +2000
The Holdovers +2000
Najbolji dugometražni dokumentarni film
20 Days in Mariupol -1000
Four Daughters +750
The Eternal Memory +1000
Bobi Wine: The People's President +1400
Najbolji kratki dokumentarac
The ABCs of Book Banning -225
The Last Repair Shop +225
Nai Nai and Wai Po +500
The Barber of Little Rock +2000
Island in Between +2500
