Fotografije ljudi s raznim ožiljcima preplavile su društvene mreže, a odašilju i snažnu poruku

Projekt vrijedan svake pohvale krije odličnu priču iza sebe
Fotografkinja Sophie Mayanne svojim fotoaparatom bilježi sve važne stvari, a kao rezultat je nastala serija fotografija nazvana “Behind the Scars”. Svaki ožiljak ima svoju priču, a Sophie je želi ispričati na pravi način.
Inspirativne priče iza fotografija
#behindthescars Chloe “I started self harming when I was 13 and have struggled with it ever since. The issue with self harming is it gets progressively worse and you end up doing more and more damage to yourself than you think is possible when you first start. It truly is an addiction and you get to a point where surgeons tell you that plastic surgery can’t fix the appearance of the scars, so the only thing you can do is love your scars so much that all the negative connections that come along with self harm slowly disappear – along with all the pain attached to the scars. My scars tell my story, and I’m never going to let anyone else’s thoughts or opinions change that. “ @_chl.o shot on Huawei P10 @huaweimobileuk for @dazed #RevealTheRealYou
Ovaj projekt počeo je 2016. godine, a posljednje je dvije godine prerastao u veliku kampanju na društvenim mrežama koja je orijentirana oko slavljenja vlastitog tijela i prihvaćanja sebe. Vrlo brzo su svi saznali za projekt i počeo se dijeliti.
Ispod svake se fotografije osoba s raznim ožiljcima ili “nedostacima” nalazi njihova osobna priča o tome kako je ožiljak nastao. “Svaka objava je brutalno iskrena i sirova, koliko to može biti”, rekla je Sophie za Insider. Na njezinom Instagram profilu tako se mogu pronaći fotografije žena, ali i muškaraca koji su preboljeli razne mentalne ili druge bolesti, ali i onih koji su bili sudionici nesreća. Svaka je priča jedinstvena, a cilj je, između ostalog, pokazati kako je oporavak moguć. Također, želi se dati primjer i drugim ljudima koji imaju jednake probleme da se mogu izvući iz nastale situacije.
“Kao fotograf mislim da je važno prepoznati problem i podijeliti priču koja se inače ne bi čula. Prije nego sam započela s ovim projektom nisam shvaćala koliku moć ima samo jedna fotografija. Ako ovaj projekt pomogne barem jednoj osobi da se osjeća bolje ili da prihvati svoje tijelo, ja ću biti jako sretna”, rekla je Sophie. U skorijoj budućnosti fotografkinja planira izdati knjigu, ali i pokrenuti web stranicu istog sadržaja.
#behindthescars Grace “I managed to make it from 1993 – 2014, to 21 years old having no health issues whatsoever. No broken bones, no serious illnesses – then suddenly, I was having brain surgery. I was so stupidly happy not to lose that much hair when I had my 2 operations, a year a part. I didn’t even lose much during radiotherapy. I do have this line now, all the way around the side of my head that will never grow hair. I love it. Every day I see it, and the dent in my head beneath it, and the lump where muscle has slipped and gathered. It reminds me what I’ve been through – and how I didn’t just survive, I smashed it. I will be having the scar on my head “re-opened” early next year (2018) – they’re reconstructing my dented face. I am hoping for the best resulted, but also that I get to keep this pronounced, near perfect line. My tummy scar is newer. That’s been harder to come to terms with – but i’m trying not to give it too much power. I’m owning it. My body is a collection of markings, and memories. It’s a map of me. Someday I’ll leave this world, I will escape my skin, and I will leave behind a form of myself that was loved – so loved – by myself and others – and it will have been lived in!” @_gracelatter
#behindthescars “I had surgery to correct my scoliosis last year. The experience of being in hospital and the recovery process was incredibly humbling. I have a new found respect for my body. It’s a practical body, it functions. I can run, dance, jump and I’m no longer preoccupied by “problem areas” like I used to be. I feel so liberated and lucky to have realised how great and capable my body is.”
@hebe_beardsall photographed in London, UK
#behindthescars Lucia “I was born with five holes in my heart and have been wearing my zipper since I was 2 weeks old. I had my second lot of open heart surgery at 2 years old and my third lot at 26 (6 months ago!) because my heart was too big. Oh the irony of having a big heart – physically and metaphorically! I have truly been on a heart journey my whole life, and my scars are a reminder that I am strong and can do anything. When I was little my parents did the worrying for me, but having my 3rd lot of surgery this year, I have really understood the strength and beauty of my scar. It’s me! To have an open heart is a true gift in life, and I’m lucky enough to have been opened 3 times. I used to not even be able to say the word scar- as if it was something evil and ugly, but now I see it as a beautiful word. The older I get, the more honoured I feel to be a part of the exclusive “zipper club” and yes, as a woman, it has been hard wearing a scar down the middle of my chest, by my breasts. (one of the sexiest parts of your body!) – but the way I see it is that I’m so abstract, Picasso would want to paint me!” @luccidarling