Doga joga ili Doga je novi fitness trend koje će mnoge vlasnice pasa sigurno htjeti probati

What an incredible picture . My private Doga client practicing dog yoga on Robbie with her dog . #doga #dogamahny #dogyoga #homevisit #privatsession #pawtopaw #yogaforyouandyourdog #yoga #yogaeverydamnday #dogamahny

A post shared by Doga Yoga For you And Your Dog (@dogamahny_) on Mar 1, 2018 at 1:12am PST