Ovogodišnja tema Međunarodnog dana žena je ‘Pritisni za napredak’: Kako ga vi planirate obilježiti?

Thunderclap your voice to raise awareness and encourage others to take action to help accelerate #genderparity. #PressforProgress for #InternationalWomensDay and beyond. Find out more https://t.co/6gcLOdVhNW #Thunderclap #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/iLw16HjYyq

— Women's Day (@womensday) March 7, 2018