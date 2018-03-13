Još jedan trend na obrvama: Ove su pravi hit na Instagramu, a čine se vrlo kompliciranima za napraviti

Svaka žena zna da lijepe obrve uokviruju lice i da je o njima bitno voditi računa
Bez obrva lice izgleda potpuno drugačije. Jeste li ikada drugačije počupale obrve i primijetile da izgledate mnogo mlađe ili starije? Deblje i ravne obrve obično se vezuju uz mladost, dok obrve s visokim i istaknutim lukom mogu postarati lice. U zadnje vrijeme trendovi u svijetu obrva uzeli su maha – od onih koje izgledaju poput ribljeg repa, logotipa McDonald’sa pa do pleteničica, obrve su pravi izvor inspiracije.
Novi hit na Instagramu: Jesu li obrve u obliku aureole najgori trend obrva koji smo do sada vidjele?
Najnoviji trend je poprilično čudan, a nas je ostavio bez riječi. U anketi nam recite što mislite.
Je li urednim, lijepo oblikovanim obrvama došao kraj? Instagram su preplavile one po uzoru na Fridu Kahlo
