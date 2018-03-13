Top ili flop?

Još jedan trend na obrvama: Ove su pravi hit na Instagramu, a čine se vrlo kompliciranima za napraviti

Foto: Instagram
Svaka žena zna da lijepe obrve uokviruju lice i da je o njima bitno voditi računa

Bez obrva lice izgleda potpuno drugačije. Jeste li ikada drugačije počupale obrve i primijetile da izgledate mnogo mlađe ili starije? Deblje i ravne obrve obično se vezuju uz mladost, dok obrve s visokim i istaknutim lukom mogu postarati lice. U zadnje vrijeme trendovi u svijetu obrva uzeli su maha – od onih koje izgledaju poput ribljeg repa, logotipa McDonald’sa pa do pleteničica, obrve su pravi izvor inspiracije.

Novi hit na Instagramu: Jesu li obrve u obliku aureole najgori trend obrva koji smo do sada vidjele?

Najnoviji trend je poprilično čudan, a nas je ostavio bez riječi. U anketi nam recite što mislite.

Je li urednim, lijepo oblikovanim obrvama došao kraj? Instagram su preplavile one po uzoru na Fridu Kahlo

Day 49 Y'ALL!!! Staple brow, because why the hell not!🔪💄🔪💄 I continued my eyebrow series, and I have a few more before we go to something else. I hope you all like it, fell free to comment down below 💙💜💚 I used @katvondbeauty @thekatvond Lock it concealer crème in white out Lock it setting powder in translucent @makeupforeverus Ultra HD foundation #universodamaquiagem_oficial #undiscovered_muas #beautyff #universalhairandmakeup #makeupcommunitye #gigirlarmy #makeup #makeuplover #universodamaquiagem_oficial #makeupvideox #smokeyeys #dressyourface #featuring_mua #undiscovered_muas #fashionista #makeupartistsworldwide #motd #vegas_nay #beautiful #tudoparachicas #beautyblogger #fiercesociety #maquiagem #makeupjunkie #inssta_makeup #certifeye #100daysofmakeupchallenge #crazymakeups

A post shared by Milan Bauranov (@milan_bauranov) on

Another bomb brow is here! Day 48 has come and this is what I came up with! I hope you all like my wire brow, feel free to comment bellow! I must say that lately I've been very inspired to push my boundaries, by the whole KatVonD artistry team and that is how I came up with this. @kelseyannaf @sstrazzere @iamleah @juscallmetara I used @katvondbeauty @thekatvond Lock it concealer crème in white out Lock it setting powder in translucent Tattoo liner in trooper And some crafting wire. #universodamaquiagem_oficial #undiscovered_muas #beautyff #universalhairandmakeup #makeupcommunitye #gigirlarmy #makeup #makeuplover #universodamaquiagem_oficial #makeupvideox #smokeyeys #dressyourface #featuring_mua #undiscovered_muas #fashionista #makeupartistsworldwide #motd #vegas_nay #beautiful #tudoparachicas #beautyblogger #fiercesociety #maquiagem #makeupjunkie #inssta_makeup #certifeye #100daysofmakeupchallenge #crazymakeups

A post shared by Milan Bauranov (@milan_bauranov) on

