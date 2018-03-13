Još jedan trend na obrvama: Ove su pravi hit na Instagramu, a čine se vrlo kompliciranima za napraviti

Day 49 Y'ALL!!! Staple brow, because why the hell not!🔪💄🔪💄 I continued my eyebrow series, and I have a few more before we go to something else. I hope you all like it, fell free to comment down below 💙💜💚 I used @katvondbeauty @thekatvond Lock it concealer crème in white out Lock it setting powder in translucent @makeupforeverus Ultra HD foundation #universodamaquiagem_oficial #undiscovered_muas #beautyff #universalhairandmakeup #makeupcommunitye #gigirlarmy #makeup #makeuplover #universodamaquiagem_oficial #makeupvideox #smokeyeys #dressyourface #featuring_mua #undiscovered_muas #fashionista #makeupartistsworldwide #motd #vegas_nay #beautiful #tudoparachicas #beautyblogger #fiercesociety #maquiagem #makeupjunkie #inssta_makeup #certifeye #100daysofmakeupchallenge #crazymakeups

A post shared by Milan Bauranov (@milan_bauranov) on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT