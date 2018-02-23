Ovog proljeća najveći trend u svijetu interijera bit će žuta boja u kuhinjama, evo nekih ideja

Our refurb has taken a stall because I’ve been too busy with work to design and source for the house. So we’re living in a bit of a mess right now and I can’t deny it’s getting me down. One of the only rooms I have decided upon is the kitchen. I’m going dark green cupboards with the fabulous rabarber wallpaper. But then I scrolled past this pretty kitchen colour. Designed by @lonikachande using Muge yellow by @paintandpaperlibrary I think it’s just lovely! For me kitchens are often such a missed Colour opportunity. But this tone of yellow is just perfection for a kitchen, with the styling kept simple and rustic. You have to be careful with yellow that it doesn’t get too garish. Did I just say that?! 😳 how do you keep your decorating schemes on track and stop wanting all the candy colours in the virtual sweet shop! I’d love to know . . . #colourmyhome #colourlover #interiordesign #kitchendesign #yellowkitchen #refurb #homedecor #interiordesigner #countrykitchen #yellow

