Ovog proljeća najveći trend u svijetu interijera bit će žuta boja u kuhinjama, evo nekih ideja

Unesite malo sunca u kuhinju, što prije to bolje, možda uspijete otopiti ovaj snijeg vani
Kuhinje su, uz dnevne sobe, one prostorije u stanu ili kući koje volimo baš onako najviše istaknuti, zato što su najvidljivije i često najveće, a i u njima provodimo najviše vremena, pa zašto se ne potruditi oko njihova izgleda, zar ne?
No, iako kuhinje ne uređujemo baš svaki dan, čak ni svake godine, ponekad je u njih dobro uvesti malo živosti, ponajprije u obliku boja, i pogotovo na prijelazu iz jednog u drugo godišnje doba kad nam je potrebno malo svježine i nečeg novog i uzbudljivog.
Bliže nam se proljeće i ljeto, a ako vi baš ove godine planirate preurediti kuhinju, možda biste mogle u obzir uzeti žutu boju kao ‘go to’ boju u tom preuređenju, jer će baš ona ove godine biti poseban hit. Ne morate nužno u kuhinju staviti žute ormariće; to može biti i žuti statement zid ili pak kakvi manji, žuti dodaci – stolice, posuđe, vaze, cvijeće, zavjese… Mogućnosti i ideja je bezbroj, pa smo malo zavirile na Instagram i našle neke jako fora fotke koje bi vam mogle poslužiti kao inspiracija.
Malo sunčane Instagram inspiracije
Our refurb has taken a stall because I’ve been too busy with work to design and source for the house. So we’re living in a bit of a mess right now and I can’t deny it’s getting me down. One of the only rooms I have decided upon is the kitchen. I’m going dark green cupboards with the fabulous rabarber wallpaper. But then I scrolled past this pretty kitchen colour. Designed by @lonikachande using Muge yellow by @paintandpaperlibrary I think it’s just lovely! For me kitchens are often such a missed Colour opportunity. But this tone of yellow is just perfection for a kitchen, with the styling kept simple and rustic. You have to be careful with yellow that it doesn’t get too garish. Did I just say that?! 😳 how do you keep your decorating schemes on track and stop wanting all the candy colours in the virtual sweet shop! I’d love to know . . . #colourmyhome #colourlover #interiordesign #kitchendesign #yellowkitchen #refurb #homedecor #interiordesigner #countrykitchen #yellow
🍋Such a happy little kitchen! #lemonyellow peppered through a white space will certainly cheer up the darkest of spaces. And like so many other color, pairs so well with aqua and bright grass green. I hope you all have great days!! @stylecarrot . . . . #collaborationovercompetotion #femtrepreneur #dreamersanddoers #finditliveit #femaleentrepreneur #girlboss #whoruntheworld #kitchendesign #youcan #womenempowerment #mompreneur #presentationspecialist #tnchustler #theeverygirl #thedesignstrategist #coloroftheweek #ihavethisthinkwithyellow #justbehue #colorpop #lovelysquares #summermood #tropicalvibe #abmlifeiscolorful #makeyousmilestyle #goodvibesonly #yellowkitchen
Pour donner du pep's à la cuisine, on mise sur un grand tapis rond jaune curry ! Source @lillyrosedurand #deco #decor #homedecor #decoration #kitchendecor #dreamkitchen #interior #interiordesign #renovation #kitchen #decolovers #interior123 #inspo #homeinspo #inspiration #homedesign #homeideas #interiordecor #yellowkitchen #interior4all #yellowcarpet #charmingkitchen
Żółty to kolor wakacji, plaży, słońca i wspaniałych wspomnień ☀️☀️☀️⠀ Wywołuje ogromną radość życia i dodaje energii do działania 🏃🏃🏃Nie ma więc wątpliwości, że jest to kolor ciepły i pozytywny.⠀ Kojarzy się z takimi cechami jak : poczucie humoru, mądrość, twórczość, rozsądek.⠀ Co myślisz o doborze koloru mebli do nastroju jaki chcemy uzyskać w domu?⠀ Więcej dowiesz się 👇👇👇⠀ https://cowscianiepiszczy.pl/nie-biala-kuchnia/⠀ . ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ źródło zdj : buff.ly/2Fsdtts⠀ #bialakuchnia #białakuchnia #malakuchnia#małakuchnia #whitekitchenlove#whitekitchens #smallkitchen #smallkitchens#smallkitchenproblems #cozykitchen #cozykitchens #niebialakuchnia #kolorowakuchnia #colorfulkitchen #colorfulkitchens #yellowkitchen #yellowkitchens #greykitchen #greykitchens #cowscianiepiszczy
Kitchens are fast becoming one of my favourite rooms to design. If you can break away from the white box syndrome or tear yourself from Shaker style world domination then you can start to explore some really fabulous design ideas. I love being playful with colour in kitchens, especially with the cabinetry. Next up I always plan in plenty of open shelving to create pleasing displays. Then I could spend hours drooling over handles. Treat it like you would any other room, wallpaper, fabulous lighting, artwork for the walls, all will all find a place in my kitchen designs. This image here is my recent design for DIYSOS Children in need, kitchen by the incredibly talented team @smithsinteriors . The playful use of colour was perfect for the children’s centre I was designing for. My latest project with @nakedkitchens is particularly exciting as anything is possible during the design process. Tune into my insta stories for more kitchen loving updates as I’m working on my own home too! Oh and have yourselves a smashing weekend!!!!! 🤩 . . #kitchendesign #kitchenremodel #kitchen #yellowkitchen #colourlover #colourpop #colourmyhome #diysos #interiordesign #interiordesigner #kitchenlife #homeinspo #designsponge #barstool #interior4all #kitcheninspo #livingetc
This is a kitchen project in a modern style, with alive colors contrasting with soft color, and with a beautiful and clean design. Creation, modeling and render by Vector Design Solutions! Contact us! #renders #architecturalrendering #architecturalrenderings #sketchup #vray #photoshop #architecturalrepresentation #architecture #3dmodels #graphicdesign #arquitetura #3dwarehouse #3dartists #architectural3d #gym #spinningroom #gymproject #lightingdesign #vectordesignsolutions #vectorprojects #kitchendesign #kitchen #modernkitchen #italiandesign #yellowkitchen #cozinha #cozinhamoderna #design #3dstudiomax #3ds
. Follow us @eclectic.spaces for more inspiration. . Swipe for more about the project. . Kitchens that Double As Dining Rooms: Architectural Design Inspiration . Proven to be tied to the areas of the brain responsible for emotion and memory, smells are more tied to a perception of place than any other human sense. And there are few sensations more powerful than the smell of delicious food wafting in from your own kitchen. In that regard, kitchens are the true heart of the home, the space most closely related to joyfulness, childhood, and family. Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite kitchens that also double as dining rooms – spaces where you can bake your cake and eat it too. Each different in material and arrangement, these kitchens all share one thing in common: We can’t seem to shake them from our memory. . Follow @eclectic.spaces for more #eclecticspaces #ĒS . . . . . . . . . . #designerlife #designworld #designerlifestyle #stylishlife #interiordesign #interiordesigner #interiorarchitect #moderndesign #designboom #architecture #autogramtags #architectanddesign #sweethome #goodvibes #energy #positivevibes #art #exteriordesign #architecture_hunter #architectureporn #artistsoninstagram #travel #travelgram #kitchen #kitchendesign #yellowkitchen #dining