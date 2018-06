‘NAJVEĆI PEHIST U POVIJESTI SVIJETA’ POSTAO GENIJALAN MEME: Ovo se (dosad) dogodilo samo u crtićima

Archaeologists working at the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, Italy, uncovered the remains of a 30-year-old man who appears to have survived the initial eruption of Vesuvius in 79 A.D., only to be killed when he was struck by a large slab of stone https://t.co/CgQFTssa6x pic.twitter.com/C4JEvAERMn

— CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2018