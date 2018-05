UKRAJINKA SLAVILA PROTIV PRVE TENISAČICE SVIJETA: Svitolina obranila naslov u Romu

#Svitolina lays down #French Open marker in #Rome—@ElinaSvitolina underlined her status as a top favourite for the #FrenchOpen by sweeping @Simona_Halep aside 6-0, 6-4 to successfully defend her Italian Open crown on Sunday….

👉🏿👉🏾👉🏽 https://t.co/aQMlqFaruO pic.twitter.com/ouDR5qDiv3

— Qatar Tribune (@Qatar_Tribune) May 20, 2018