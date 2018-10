DOK STE VI SPAVALI KARLOVIĆ JE ISPISAO POVIJEST TENISA: Ovo se ne pamti, Dr. Ivo je nešto posebno

HISTORY in Calgary!@ivokarlovic becomes the oldest winner in #ATPChallenger history. The 39-year-old reigns at the @YYCNBChallenger on Sunday.

— ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) October 21, 2018