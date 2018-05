ĆORIĆ NE STIŽE U UMAG: ‘Nema animoziteta među nama, jednostavno je drugačije posložio raspored’

.@kyle8edmund is looking forward to coming to Umag. He has great memories of Umag since the 2013 Davis Cup event! Tickets for the tournament are available on https://t.co/lX8IAmugAD … #atpumag #croatiafulloflife @Croatia_hr pic.twitter.com/BNkYOdpiwz

— Croatia Open Umag (@CroatiaOpenUmag) May 14, 2018