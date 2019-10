PORAZ HRVATICE U RUSIJI: Čehinja nakon sat i 15 minuta izbacila Donnu Vekić s turnira u Moskvi

by defeating Donna Vekic, Karolina Muchova reaches her 6th WTA + Slam QF in 2019 in 13 MD (and 1 QD).

this is her 1st season in the main tour:

– 1 🏆

– 1 F

– 4 QFs

2018 YE ranking: n.145

already secured a new career high next Monday between n.29/33.

SF in Moscow = top-30

