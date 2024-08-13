Sport
VESELO / Euforija na ulicama Beograda: Gotovo 40.000 Srba došla pozdravili Đokovića, Jokića i društvo

Gotovo 40.000 Srba okupilo se u Beogradu na dočeku srpskim olimpijcima. Došli su pozdravili osvajače medalja Novaka Đokovića, Zorana Arunovića, Damira Mikeca, Aleksandru Perišić, košarkaše i vaterpoliste.

13.8.2024.
8:32
olimpijske igre 2024.srbijaolimpijske igre
