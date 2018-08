📰🇪🇸 Marca:

• Neither does Real Madrid want to sell Luka Modrić nor does the player want to leave, so the dream of Inter is impossible.

• Luka has recognized on occasions that he wants to retire in the white club and Real Madrid would never accept to negotiate for him. pic.twitter.com/nlbSTgVVvI

— El Madridismo (@ElMadridismo93) July 31, 2018