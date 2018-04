TOTTENHAM SRUŠIO CHELSEA NA STAMFORD BRIDGEU NAKON 28 GODINA! Eriksenov gol iz daljine je pravo remek-djelo

28 years ⏲️

337 months ⏳

1,468 weeks ⌛️

10, 275 days ⌚️

246, 617 hours ⏱️

14, 797, 069 minutes ⏲️

Tottenham have finally won a game of football at Stamford Bridge #CHETOT #THFC pic.twitter.com/oluEzRc6ib

— bwin (@bwin) April 1, 2018