ARSENAL TEŽE OD OČEKIVANOG DO POBJEDE: Načeli Stoke tek iz sumnjivo dosuđenog penala u završnici

Not all heroes wear capes 🤡

Your team is Arsenal… the score line is locked at 0-0 after 75 minutes against the mighty Stoke City

A hero in the shape of Craig Pawson appears into the lime light and Arsenal are awarded a crucial penalty kick#JokeReferee pic.twitter.com/ZG1rWQl5Ws

— Joke Referee (@JokeReferee) April 1, 2018