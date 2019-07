NAJJAČI SPORTSKI DNEVNIK OTKRIO DETALJE BARCELONINE PONUDE: ‘Nije ponuđen Dembele, nego Rakitić…’

Barça offered Coutinho and UMTITI to Paris for Neymar. Paris would like Coutinho, but also want money. Moreover, they don't want Umtiti. [CatRadio, 🥇]

Barca have therefore verbally proposed Coutinho and RAKITIC + €40M, according to L'Equipe.

— Blaugrana (@BlaugranaEn) July 17, 2019