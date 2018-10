NE PRESTAJU NEVOLJE ZA LONDONSKI KLUB: Glavnoj zvijezdi otkriven ozbiljan zdravstveni problem

Danish national team manager Age Hareide on Christian Eriksen: "Christian has a problem with his abdominal muscle, and Tottenham have reported that it is of long-term nature.

"Such an injury can be chronic, it is true that Tottenham are worried."

