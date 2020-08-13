DRUŠTVENE MREŽE GORE NAKON OLMOVOG GOLA: ‘Grande Dani, a sve je počelo u Dinamu…’

Ubacio je s desne strane Sabitzer, a Olmo je zakucao loptu glavom u mrežu
Leipzig i Atletico Madrid sastali su se u Lisabonu u četvrtfinalnom susretu Lige prvaka, a prvi pogodak na utakmici za vodstvo Leipziga zabio je bivši igrač Dinama Dani Olmo.
Olmo je dobio priliku od prve minute u momčadi Leipziga, a početkom drugog dijela pokazao je zašto je upravo on bio trenerov izbor za ovako važnu partiju. Ubacio je s desne strane Sabitzer, a Olmo je zakucao loptu glavom u mrežu.
Njegov sjajan potez možete pogledati OVDJE.
Reakcije s Twittera
Naravno, nakon Olmovog gola društvene mreže bile su pune pohvala na njegov potez. Pogledajte neke od reakcija s Twittera.
Grande Dani Olmo 1-0.
— . . (@vinicioluna3) August 13, 2020
Olmo for Leipzig
Ohno for Atletico#RBLATM #UCL
Am only watching the game because of Dani Olmo
And he bring me joy.😍
— 🗣️No.1 Messi Fan 💯 (@IsekayPr) August 13, 2020
GOAL! Dani Olmo opens the scoring with a wonderful header to give Leipzig the lead from Marcel Sabitzer's right-wing cross #RBLATM
— SportsTiger (@sportstigerapp) August 13, 2020
He's impressed in the @ChampionsLeague throughout the season – and now @DaniOlmo has a quarter-final goal to his name! 🤩
Are @RBLeipzig_EN going to reach the last four?
👍 for YES
👎 for NO#UCL | #POTW https://t.co/p78T7RF7Qj
— Football Santander (@FTBSantander) August 13, 2020
No Werner? No problem.
RB Leipzig take the lead through Dani Olmo. pic.twitter.com/pGUYbVBhWd
— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 13, 2020
Huge moment for Dani Olmo. He began this Champions League campaign as a GNK Dinamo Zagreb player and could now be sending RB Leipzig into the final four.
That's three goals and one assist in his last five Champions League appearances for the former La Masia man. pic.twitter.com/o0rhZkn2mg
— Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) August 13, 2020
Dani Olmo (Joshua) has broke the walls of Jericho
Atletico Madrid are just defending like they're playing Manchester city pic.twitter.com/lJrefM2e59
— Niceone👌👌 (@Emenike_Niceone) August 13, 2020
