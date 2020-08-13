DRUŠTVENE MREŽE GORE NAKON OLMOVOG GOLA: ‘Grande Dani, a sve je počelo u Dinamu…’

Leipzig i Atletico Madrid sastali su se u Lisabonu u četvrtfinalnom susretu Lige prvaka, a prvi pogodak na utakmici za vodstvo Leipziga zabio je bivši igrač Dinama Dani Olmo.

Olmo je dobio priliku od prve minute u momčadi Leipziga, a početkom drugog dijela pokazao je zašto je upravo on bio trenerov izbor za ovako važnu partiju. Ubacio je s desne strane Sabitzer, a Olmo je zakucao loptu glavom u mrežu.

Njegov sjajan potez možete pogledati OVDJE.

[VIDEO] OLMO FANTASTIČNO POGODIO ZA VODSTVO PROTIV ATLETICA: Pogledajte sjajan potez bivšeg dinamovca

Naravno, nakon Olmovog gola društvene mreže bile su pune pohvala na njegov potez. Pogledajte neke od reakcija s Twittera.

Olmo for Leipzig Ohno for Atletico #RBLATM #UCL Am only watching the game because of Dani Olmo And he bring me joy.😍

GOAL! Dani Olmo opens the scoring with a wonderful header to give Leipzig the lead from Marcel Sabitzer's right-wing cross #RBLATM

He's impressed in the @ChampionsLeague throughout the season – and now @DaniOlmo has a quarter-final goal to his name! 🤩

Are @RBLeipzig_EN going to reach the last four?

👍 for YES

👎 for NO#UCL | #POTW https://t.co/p78T7RF7Qj

— Football Santander (@FTBSantander) August 13, 2020