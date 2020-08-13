Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
ATLETICO - LEIPZIG

DRUŠTVENE MREŽE GORE NAKON OLMOVOG GOLA: ‘Grande Dani, a sve je počelo u Dinamu…’

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Sportski.net 22:40 13.08.2020

Ubacio je s desne strane Sabitzer, a Olmo je zakucao loptu glavom u mrežu

Leipzig i Atletico Madrid sastali su se u Lisabonu u četvrtfinalnom susretu Lige prvaka, a prvi pogodak na utakmici za vodstvo Leipziga zabio je bivši igrač Dinama Dani Olmo.

Olmo je dobio priliku od prve minute u momčadi Leipziga, a početkom drugog dijela pokazao je zašto je upravo on bio trenerov izbor za ovako važnu partiju. Ubacio je s desne strane Sabitzer, a Olmo je zakucao loptu glavom u mrežu.

Njegov sjajan potez možete pogledati OVDJE.

[VIDEO] OLMO FANTASTIČNO POGODIO ZA VODSTVO PROTIV ATLETICA: Pogledajte sjajan potez bivšeg dinamovca

Reakcije s Twittera

Naravno, nakon Olmovog gola društvene mreže bile su pune pohvala na njegov potez. Pogledajte neke od reakcija s Twittera.

