BOMBA IZ ITALIJE: Juventus dovodi Luku Modrića u transferu koji će zatresti nogometni svijet? Stara dama već kontaktirala Real

Juventus are interested in signing Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric, The Bianconeri have made some inquiries of his situation at Real Madrid. His current contract with the Spanish club expires in 2020 & He does not seem intent on signing a new contract. [SportMediaset] pic.twitter.com/Fs7JkWFiQI

