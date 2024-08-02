Sport
Hot
Magazin
Webcafe
Voyo
Žena
Danas
Vijesti
Sport
Nogomet
Na rubu sporta
Hot
Zvijezde
Magazin
Brak&veze
Webcafe
Astronet
Voyo
Žena
Video

PUNI BATERIJE / Olmo se u društvu djevojke i poznatog agenta odmara na Jadranu na luksuznoj jahti

Dani Olmo
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
1/28
2/28
3/28
4/28
5/28
6/28
7/28
8/28
9/28
10/28
11/28
12/28
13/28
14/28
15/28
16/28
17/28
18/28
19/28
20/28
21/28
22/28
23/28
24/28
25/28
26/28
27/28
28/28

Bivši igrač Dinama Dani Olmo odmara se na Jadranu u društvu djevojke Laure Schmidt. Na luksuznoj jahti društvu mu radi i agent Andy Bara, a snimio ih je fotoreporter Pixsella Šime Zelić.

2.8.2024.
11:05
dani olmo
Pogledaj još galerija