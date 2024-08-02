Bivši igrač Dinama Dani Olmo odmara se na Jadranu u društvu djevojke Laure Schmidt. Na luksuznoj jahti društvu mu radi i agent Andy Bara, a snimio ih je fotoreporter Pixsella Šime Zelić.
PUNI BATERIJE / Olmo se u društvu djevojke i poznatog agenta odmara na Jadranu na luksuznoj jahti
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL