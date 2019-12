Luka Doncic is the 2nd player under the age of 21 to score at least 600 points in his first 20 games of a season.

He joins LeBron James in 2005-06 as the only player to accomplish this feat. Both Luka and LeBron scored exactly 614 points. pic.twitter.com/I3fe2e6e7j

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 4, 2019