JE LI OVO NAJKRVAVIJA MMA BORBA IKAD? Kong demolirao Sipea: ‘priuštio mu je krvavu kupku’

Don'Tale Mayes wins an exceedingly bloody battle, stopping Mitchell Sipe in the second round with ground n' pound. Winning two straight since his loss to Allen Crowder on season one, "King Kong" (5-2) has finished three of his career victories. #DWTNCS pic.twitter.com/9NnHXuEmuH

— Tanuki Usman (@Hamderlei) August 1, 2018