EVERTON OSTAO BEZ BODOVA: Novo Fulhamovo pojačanje srušilo Ancelottija i društvo

U posljednjoj utakmici nedjeljnog programa 24. kola engleskog nogometnog prvenstva Fulham je iznenađujuće kao gost svladao Everton sa 2-0 (0-0). Oba gola na utakmici postigao je novi igrač Fulhama Josh Maja (48, 65).

28 – Fulham have picked up their first ever away win at Everton in league competition, on what was their 28th attempt. Coming into this evening’s game, they had lost each of their last 22 away league games against the Toffees. Finally. pic.twitter.com/4jHccRACmB

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2021