BORNA ĆORIĆ OGLASIO SE IZ KARANTENE: ‘Prošlo je nekoliko dana otkako sam bio pozitivan na COVID-19…’

A few days have passed since I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m extremely grateful that I still feel well and don’t have any symptoms 🙏🏼 ⁣ ⁣ Thank you very much for all the messages of love and support I have received whilst isolating. I will do my best to stay in shape thanks to @technogym ⁣ I would like to continue to send my love and support to all those impacted ❤️