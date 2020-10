SUPRUGA DINAMOVOG NOGOMETAŠA OTKRILA: ‘Neki ljudi su me počeli mrziti i mislili su da mi mogu nauditi…’

View this post on Instagram

Isn’t it weird, 2020 is work wise my BEST year ever? I started my IG more as a hobby and thought NOBODY will follow me or be interested in my content. Brands working with me? WHAT A JOKE I thought. With the help of close people who encouraged me to do it, I started to take it serious and enjoyed it. I always stayed real and shared my opinion – never cared if people liked it or not, because it was the truth✨⠀ With my success on IG the media started much more to report about me and this was not always a „benefit“. Some people started „hating“ on me and thought they can hurt me. Well they did in the beginning, till I started to understand they are hurt! Frustrated about their life, hiding behind fake accounts. Today, I laugh about it, I feel sorry for them. At the end, they made me stronger and my community is growing!⠀ I never „sold“ my soul to promote „bad“ products – I wanted my IG to be the place where you can find the „real deal“. I declined collaborations and people called me „stupid“ for that but today I can say it was worth it. My IG is the place where we can talk about fashion, beauty, mental health, latest trends, respect, everyday life situation, positive or negative, realizing not every day needs to be a perfect happy day. It's ok sometimes to be not ok. ⠀ The last months I worked on my content and started to invest much time, passion & work and this was the best decision. I‘m still not where I want to be but it‘s a progress like everything in life. This year, so many HUGE brands started to work with me and I still can‘t believe it. All the amazing upcoming campaigns, I am so grateful and happy to be recognized as a public figure and an influencer for beauty/fashion and lifestyle. Sometimes people don‘t understand, I don‘t post to „brag“, this is part of my job – to post luxury items (the ones I love of course) and to give you the insight in it. ⠀ THANKS to everyone who supports me here, without YOU this wouldn't be possible! I hope you continue to enjoy my work and to be a part of this amazing community! I am always a "pessimist" regarding my goals but now my motto is: NOTHING CAN STOP ME I'M ALL THE WAY UP *in my DJ Khaled voice😜* Love, L🤍