TRENERICA SLAVNIH PRONAĐENA MRTVA: Skončala je na isti način kao neke od najvećih svjetskih zvijezda

Tijekom godina krasila je brojne naslovnice prestižnih modnih časopisa
Beživotno tijelo slavne fitness trenerice Mandy Blank (42) pronašla je kućepaziteljica u kadi 29. listopada. Mandy je osvojila Svjetsko prvenstvo Međunarodne federacija za body building i fitness (IFBB) 1999. godine te postala najmlađa natjecateljica kojoj je to uspjelo.
ZVIJEZDA INSTAGRAMA PRONAĐENA MRTVA! Misteriozan kraj života jedne od najpoznatijih influencerica
Radila sa slavnima
Kasnije je postala uspješna trenerica koja je radila sa zvijezdama kao što su Mickey Rourke, Matt LeBlanc, Alex Rodriguez, Jared Leto, Dave Navarro i Pauly Shore. U njezinoj kući nisu pronađeni ni droga ni alkohol, a obdukcija bi trebala pokazati više detalja o njezinoj smrti.
Tijekom godina krasila je brojne naslovnice, uključujući časopise kao što su Iron i Muscle. “Stvarno sam šokirana. Dopisivale smo se prošli tjedan…”, rekla je njezina kolegica Annette Milbers.
