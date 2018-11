STEVEN TYLER ZAVRŠIO TEČAJ ZA SVEĆENIKA: Frontmen Aerosmitha obred naplaćuje 1.3 milijuna kuna

View this post on Instagram

TODAY IS A DAY THAT WILL GO DOWN IN HISTORY BECAUSE IT WAS A DAY THAT WE CHANGED IT!!! THANK YOU @DINALAPOLT AND #WEARESONA…YOU ARE THE REAL HERO TO MANY PEOPLE AND US INCLUDED. THANK YOU FOR BEING THE DRIVING FORCE BEHIND THIS MONUMENTAL ACHIEVEMENT. THE ENTIRE FUTURE OF MUSIC IS A MUCH MORE HONEST AND FAIR PLACE TO BE AND TO CREATE IN. YOU HAVE BROUGHT ABOUT CHANGE THAT WILL BRING MORE HONESTY AND BRIGHTNESS INTO OUR WORLD. THE MMA WILL HELP US CHANGE THE LIVES OF MANY MUSICIANS AND THEIR FAMILIES…MANY WHO ARE NOT AS FORTUNATE AS WE ARE…AS THEY WILL NOW BEGIN TO RECEIVE THE FUNDS THEY DESERVE FOR THE HARD WORK THEY HAVE CREATED AND WE ALL HAVE ENJOYED. CONGRATS TO EVERYONE!!! 🙌🏼💕🙌🏼🎤🎶 @WEARESONALA #MUSICMODERNIZATIONACT MUCH LOVE AND RESPECT STEVEN TYLER & JOE PERRY