PREMINULA VELIKA ZVIJEZDA ‘SANTA BARBARE’: Legendarni C.C. Capwell umro je u snu u 85. godini života

SANTA BARBARA's finale in 1993 was the worst day of my teen life! It was the best soap of all time and I watched every day after school for 7+ years thanks to the VCR, but I ditched school to watch the finale live. This was Jed and Judith's (CC & Sophia's) final scene. #JedAllan pic.twitter.com/NFveEslXTi

