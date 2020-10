PREMINULA JE BIVŠA MISS SAD-A: ‘Imala je vedar glas i predivan duh. Shrvani smo iznenadnim gubitkom…’

View this post on Instagram

It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the passing of my ex-wife , Leanza the mother to our two extraordinary sons Kai and Avery. We will always remember the wonderful times shared during her short time here on earth. I find comfort knowing Kai and Avery will forever have the best guardian angel watching over them as they navigate life’s path. I ask that you please keep them as well as Leanza’s parents and her family in your prayers.