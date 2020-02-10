POZNATA GLUMICA OTVORILA DUŠU NA INSTAGRAMU: ‘Kirk Douglas jednom mi je spasio život…’

Glumica Jamie Lee Curtis otkrila je da joj je Douglas kao djevojčici spasio život kad je triciklom upala u bazen
Glumac Kirk Douglas spasio mi je život, napisala je glumica Jamie Lee Curtis u posveti preminulom glumcu, prenosi CNN. U objavi na Instagramu Curtis se prisjetila kako je, dok je bila mala, završila triciklom u bazenu na zabavi. Douglas je zaronio u bazen i izvukao je s dna dok je još uvijek pedalila. “Kirk je primjer svima nama”, napisala je. “Hrabrost, integritet, velikodušnost”.
Douglas je preminuo u srijedu u dobi od 103 godine. U filmu “Vikinzi” iz 1958. igrao je s njezinim roditeljima Tonyjem Curtisom i Janet Leigh. Njezin otac i Douglas bili su dobri prijatelji i odrasla je s njegovim sinovima.
Kirk and Anne were important to BOTH my parents. Here in The Vikings with both Tony and Janet. I just remembered this morning that Kirk saved my life when I rode my tricycle into the pool at a party and he dove in and brought me up from the bottom, still peddling. I was in school with their son, Eric who they lost in 2004. Tony lost his son, Nicholas in 1994. Families tied together in life and success and loss and struggle, past and present. Kirk is an example for us ALL. COURAGE. INTEGRITY. GENEROSITY. Their foundation link is in my website. See the work that they did for others. The playgrounds they built. Join them and me and honoring his legacy.
