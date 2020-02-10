Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Vijesti

DIRLJIVA POSVETA

POZNATA GLUMICA OTVORILA DUŠU NA INSTAGRAMU: ‘Kirk Douglas jednom mi je spasio život…’

Foto: Profimedia Autor: HINA 19:53 10.02.2020

Glumica Jamie Lee Curtis otkrila je da joj je Douglas kao djevojčici spasio život kad je triciklom upala u bazen

Glumac Kirk Douglas spasio mi je život, napisala je glumica Jamie Lee Curtis u posveti preminulom glumcu, prenosi CNN. U objavi na Instagramu Curtis se prisjetila kako je, dok je bila mala, završila triciklom u bazenu na zabavi. Douglas je zaronio u bazen i izvukao je s dna dok je još uvijek pedalila. “Kirk je primjer svima nama”, napisala je. “Hrabrost, integritet, velikodušnost”.

Douglas je preminuo u srijedu u dobi od 103 godine. U filmu “Vikinzi” iz 1958. igrao je s njezinim roditeljima Tonyjem Curtisom i Janet Leigh. Njezin otac i Douglas bili su dobri prijatelji i odrasla je s njegovim sinovima.

Foto: Profimedia Autor: HINA 19:53 10.02.2020

Najčitanije

Najnovije

RTL play

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr