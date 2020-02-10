POZNATA GLUMICA OTVORILA DUŠU NA INSTAGRAMU: ‘Kirk Douglas jednom mi je spasio život…’

View this post on Instagram

Kirk and Anne were important to BOTH my parents. Here in The Vikings with both Tony and Janet. I just remembered this morning that Kirk saved my life when I rode my tricycle into the pool at a party and he dove in and brought me up from the bottom, still peddling. I was in school with their son, Eric who they lost in 2004. Tony lost his son, Nicholas in 1994. Families tied together in life and success and loss and struggle, past and present. Kirk is an example for us ALL. COURAGE. INTEGRITY. GENEROSITY. Their foundation link is in my website. See the work that they did for others. The playgrounds they built. Join them and me and honoring his legacy.