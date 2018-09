NICKI MINAJ NEMA SKROMNE ZAHTJEVE U KREVETU: Frajer mora biti brz, ali najvažnija je jedna druga stvar

View this post on Instagram

Won a moon man for #ChunLi. Thank you guys so much for voting. ♥️♥️♥️ @stevenkleinstudio did an incomparable job with this one. I’m so honored to have worked w|him in this capacity. A true genius in every way. My manager GEE ROBERSON- love you so much. JEAN NELSON. BRIAN SHER. RICHELLE CROSS. JOE COROZZA. JAMIE KING. BRETT. B Akerland. SHEIKA. KIM. I could go on. Anyway, 🙏🏽♥️♥️♥️🍾🎉🎈I’m wearing #OffWhite – thank you MTV!