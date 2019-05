MEL B OSLIJEPILA: Bivša ‘spajsica’ hitno prebačena u bolnicu. Izgubila je vid u oba oka; ‘Jako je loše!’

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @lorraine for having me on the show this AM raising awareness for issues regarding abusive relationships and mental health,the more we talk about it less taboo it is and it helps victims like me seek help and not feel so alone,you can read about this more In my book “brutally honest” available at @amazon or on audio at @audible #shinealight #scaryspice #yournotalone if you no anyone that is suffering contact @womens_aid