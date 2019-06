KATE I WILLIAM SUDJELOVALI U PROMETNOJ NESREĆI; Ženu su hitno prevezli u bolnicu: ‘U teškom je stanju’

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday to Her Majesty The Queen! The Queen celebrates two birthdays each year: her actual birthday on 21 April and her official birthday on (usually) the second Saturday in June. Official celebrations to mark the Sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than the actual birthday, particularly when the actual birthday has not been in the summer. King Edward VII, for example, was born on 9 November, but his official birthday was marked throughout his reign in May or June when there was a greater likelihood of good weather for the Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour. 📷PA @TheRoyalFamily #TroopingtheColour #BuckinghamPalace #QBP2019