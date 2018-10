JEDAN OD NAJPOZNATIJIH HRVATSKIH GLUMACA POKAZAO FOTOGRAFIJU IZ DJETINJSTVA: Možete li ga prepoznati?

View this post on Instagram

When I was a little kid we didn’t travel much… (not for not wanting, it was just awfully expensive, and when we traveled it would be wherever you are able to get in one day driving and where your cousins lived so you don’t pay for the hotel)…😂… I used to say to my mom… “Mom, when am I gonna fly somewhere? Anywhere…?! Im never gonna fly, that’s so unfair…”. My mom would just calmly look at me and say : “ Oh, you’ll fly, I’m so sure one day you’ll fly, you just have to learn to be patient…!” Well, for patience?…😳… I never got that part down…that’s for sure… And for flying…?! Oh boy, if I can go back and talk to that kid…😊…😉 This is for sure #timeless photo… 😂😂😂…Enjoy your weekend, enjoy your life, gratefulness full on, and FLY! 😊