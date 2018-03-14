Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska intervju tjedna Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Zvijezde

DOBRI SAMARITANAC

GORAN VIŠNJIĆ DOBIO JOŠ JEDNOG ČLANA OBITELJI: ‘Imam osjećaj da će ovaj mališan ostati kod nas…’

Foto: Instagram Autor: Hot.hr 15:45 14.03.2018

Hrvatski glumac s američkom adresom i njegova supruga poznati su po tome da udomljavaju životinje, a sada su postali vlasnici još jednog bespomoćnog bića.

Goran Višnjić je još jednom pokazao koliko on i njegova obitelj vole pomagati životinjama pa je postao vlasnik još jednog ljubimca. Riječ je o psiću kojeg su vlasnici napustili jer ima deformaciju, no to glumcu i članovima njegove obitelji ni najmanje ne smeta.

“Da… Imam osjećaj da će ovaj mališan ostati kod nas. Giovanni ga previše voli… I možda još koji ljudski član obitelji”, napisao je Višnjić uz fotografiju psića.

Glumac, njegova supruga Eva i djeca Tin (10), Vivien (8) i Vigo (6) malenoga su nazvali Lefty.

Psić ima rascjep nepca pa mu je potrebna posebna skrb, no Višnjićima to nije nikakav problem. Glumac je poznat po tome da udomljuje napuštene životinje pa tako već ima nekoliko ljubimaca.

Foto: Instagram Autor: Hot.hr 15:45 14.03.2018

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr