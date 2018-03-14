GORAN VIŠNJIĆ DOBIO JOŠ JEDNOG ČLANA OBITELJI: ‘Imam osjećaj da će ovaj mališan ostati kod nas…’

Hrvatski glumac s američkom adresom i njegova supruga poznati su po tome da udomljavaju životinje, a sada su postali vlasnici još jednog bespomoćnog bića.
Goran Višnjić je još jednom pokazao koliko on i njegova obitelj vole pomagati životinjama pa je postao vlasnik još jednog ljubimca. Riječ je o psiću kojeg su vlasnici napustili jer ima deformaciju, no to glumcu i članovima njegove obitelji ni najmanje ne smeta.
“Da… Imam osjećaj da će ovaj mališan ostati kod nas. Giovanni ga previše voli… I možda još koji ljudski član obitelji”, napisao je Višnjić uz fotografiju psića.
Glumac, njegova supruga Eva i djeca Tin (10), Vivien (8) i Vigo (6) malenoga su nazvali Lefty.
Psić ima rascjep nepca pa mu je potrebna posebna skrb, no Višnjićima to nije nikakav problem. Glumac je poznat po tome da udomljuje napuštene životinje pa tako već ima nekoliko ljubimaca.
Oh my goodness amazing news guys!! I just got the call from Lefty the cleftys Foster family and they cannot live without him!! Today is a very special day!! For a very special little boy that fought hard to live! It takes a special person to adopt a fur baby but it takes an extra extra special person to adopt a special-needs baby!! Thank you so much @goran_visnjic & @eva_visnjic for opening up your heart and your home to this beautiful special little boy. I love you all so much ❤️🙏🏻🍼 Go Lefty go!!!
Ok now, I normally don’t post my home zoo ( except Victor, because he’s so special 😉) but this little punk we are fostering right now is pretty damn adorable… Thanks to @joshandhiscritters this little doggie was not put down because of his cleft palate… yep, they need to be bottle fed and taken special care of, so people just put them down… well not @joshandhiscritters…😊… Thanks for all your hard work! This year was not kind to our little friends, there was a lot of sadness there, so Lefty and Flynn are bringing a ton of joy to the whole family…☺️… Luna for sure would be playing a big mama with these guys… We miss her so much every day… dear Luna…
