Sport
Hot
Magazin
Webcafe
Žena
Gospodin Savršeni
Danas
Vijesti
Sport
Nogomet
Hot
Zvijezde
TV
Magazin
Brak&veze
Webcafe
Astronet
Gospodin Savršeni
Žena
Video
FESTIVAL ZNANSTVENE FANTASTIKE /

Ovo nije SF scena u Hollywoodu, ova su bića bila u Hrvatskoj!

PXL_220225_128707754.jpg
Foto: Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL

Ulazak na festival znanstvene fantastike besplatan je za svu djecu do 14 godina te za umirovljenike koji dolaze sa svojim unucima.

1/26

Iza ovog događaja krije se priča o razvoju Velike Gorice kao grada koji aktivno ulaže u inovacije, tehnologiju i STEM obrazovanje.

2/26

Geek Con je izvrstan primjer manifestacije koja kroz spoj tehnologije, znanosti i kreativnosti potiče razvoj digitalnih i STEM vještina te otvara prostor za istraživanje novih interesa.

3/26

Ove godine, GeekCon donosi bogatstvo sadržaja koji uključuju gaming turnire, natjecanja, izložbe umjetnosti i znanstvenih inovacija, ali i panele i predavanja o najnovijim trendovima u VFX-u, tehnologiji i poduzetništvu.

4/26
5/26

Ljubitelji popularne franšize moći će uživati u više od 60 izložaka.

6/26
7/26
8/26
9/26
10/26
11/26

Brojni učenici transformirali su se u zvijezde Star Warsa.

12/26
13/26
14/26

Osim toga, mogu se naći i paneli te predavanja na teme poput pop kulture, vizualnih efekata, znanosti i tehnologije.

15/26

Manifestacija sadrži gaming turnire, Retro LAN Party, internacionalno Cosplay natjecanje te ekskluzivnu Star Wars izložbu.

16/26

Program je bogat i raznolik.

17/26
18/26
19/26

OŠ Eugen Kumičić domaćin je jedinstvene manifestacije GEEKcon 2025, koja okuplja ljubitelje znanstvene fantastike i gejminga.

20/26

U nastavku pogledajte atmosferu s GEEKcon-a 2025. godine.

21/26
22/26
23/26
24/26
25/26

Neobični modni dodaci, jarke boje kose te šminka - učenici su se potrudili i transformirali u fiktivne likove iz Star Warsa, Pirata s Kariba, League of Legends...

26/26

Ovaj vikend Velika Gorica postala je pravo središte geeky svijeta.

23.2.2025.
7:22
Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL
izložbageek
Pogledaj još galerija
Danas
Sport
Hot
Magazin
Webcafe
Gospodin Savršeni
Žena
Video
TiktokFacebookInstagramX
Impressum
Oglašavanje
Uvjeti korištenja
Politika kolačića
Pravila privatnosti
Kontakt
RSS
Rtl Digitalni Proizvodi
RTL.hr
Zena.hr
Voyo.hr
Partnerski portali
emedjimurje.net.hr
sib.net.hr
kaportal.net.hr
varazdinski.net.hr
riportal.net.hr
dubrovackidnevnik.net.hr
eZadar.net.hr
zagorje-international.net.hr
©2025. Sva prava pridržana.