Predivne dame koje su zapele za oko poznatom špijunu, postale su poznate kao 'Bondove djevojke'.
Sve je počelo 1962. s Ursulom Andress, nakon koje su se djevojke Jamesa Bonda nizale sve do filma No Time To Die 2021., u kojem je Lea Seydoux glumila ljubavnicu.
Ursula Andress
Ursula Andress u Dr. No 1962.
Honor Blackman
Honor Blackman u Goldfingeru 1964.
Britt Ekland
Britt Ekland u The Man with the Golden Gun 1974.
Talisa Soto
Talisa Soto u Licence To Kill 1989.
Denise Richards
Denise Richards u The World Is Not Enough 1999.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry u Die Another Day 2002.
Olga Kurylenko
Olga Kurylenko u Quantum Of Solace 2008.
Gemma Arterton
Gemma Arterton u Quantum of Solace 2008.
POGLEDAJTE VIDEO: Treba li James Bond postati Jane Bond