SAMO NAJLJEPŠE / Najpoznatiji špijun James Bond imao je više od 70 žena: Ovo su njegove najseksipilnije djevojke ikad

Image
Foto: Profimedia

Deseci dama šarmirale su špijuna Jamesa Bonda tijekom godina, a više od 70 glumica trenutno su poznate kao 'Bondove djevojke'

7.7.2023.
7:09
Profimedia
Predivne dame koje su zapele za oko poznatom špijunu, postale su poznate kao 'Bondove djevojke'.

Sve je počelo 1962. s Ursulom Andress, nakon koje su se djevojke Jamesa Bonda nizale sve do filma No Time To Die 2021., u kojem je Lea Seydoux glumila ljubavnicu.

Ursula Andress

Ursula Andress u Dr. No 1962.

Honor Blackman

Honor Blackman u Goldfingeru 1964.

Britt Ekland

Britt Ekland u The Man with the Golden Gun 1974.

Talisa Soto

Talisa Soto u Licence To Kill 1989.

Denise Richards

Denise Richards u The World Is Not Enough 1999.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry u Die Another Day 2002.

Olga Kurylenko

Olga Kurylenko u Quantum Of Solace 2008.

Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton u Quantum of Solace 2008.

POGLEDAJTE VIDEO: Treba li James Bond postati Jane Bond

james bondsean conneryPierce Brosnanbondove djevojke
