Predivne dame koje su zapele za oko poznatom špijunu, postale su poznate kao 'Bondove djevojke'.

Sve je počelo 1962. s Ursulom Andress, nakon koje su se djevojke Jamesa Bonda nizale sve do filma No Time To Die 2021., u kojem je Lea Seydoux glumila ljubavnicu.

Ursula Andress

Ursula Andress u Dr. No 1962.

Honor Blackman

Honor Blackman u Goldfingeru 1964.

Britt Ekland

Britt Ekland u The Man with the Golden Gun 1974.

Talisa Soto

Talisa Soto u Licence To Kill 1989.

Denise Richards

Denise Richards u The World Is Not Enough 1999.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry u Die Another Day 2002.

Olga Kurylenko

Olga Kurylenko u Quantum Of Solace 2008.

Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton u Quantum of Solace 2008.

