SENZACIONALNO OTKRIĆE ZNANSTVENIKA: Našli dokaze o postojanju dvije nove vrste sabljozubih čudovišta

The new therocephlian, Gorynychus masyutinae, is the largest known predator from the Kotelnich assemblage and one of the only known “basal therocephalians” from Russia.https://t.co/IxNfGQxYf3#FossilFriday pic.twitter.com/ckLKJV47qk

— Christian Kammerer (@Synapsida) June 8, 2018