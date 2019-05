VAPAJ ŽRTVE SILOVANJA: ‘Policija ne želi uhititi mog silovatelja, iako je priznao’; objavila je i poruke koje joj je slao

#RapeConfession P2/2 by the man who raped me, but the broken UK (in)justice system won't prosecute him. DO NOT KEEP THIS SECRET. SHARE MY STORY WIDELY because it's #NotMyShame. #UKSecretShame #RapeDecriminalised #MeToo #InjusticeSystem #CPSshame pic.twitter.com/lmfnu73dPY

— Bonny Turner (@BonnyTurner1212) May 20, 2019