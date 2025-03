Šokantno otkriće znanstvenika: 'Šišmiš-dama' testirala je covid tri godine prije pandemije

Fresh pork is sold at a neighborhood wet market in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, on Sunday, November 1, 2020. A wet market in Wuhan was identified as the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. The coronavirus has been brought under control in China with life largely returning to normal across the country. Photo by /UPI,Image: 566975437, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no