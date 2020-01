KATASTROFA POGODILA DŽAKARTU: Poplave odnijele 21 život; evakuirano je više od 30.000 ljudi

You guys pls pray for jakarta and other cities in indonesia, we got massive flood everywhere ppl are literally staying on their roofs in these cold rainy days no food no drinks no blanket no anything…. God pls make this stop💔 #PrayForJakarta pic.twitter.com/tcor0jwfJO

— 👈🏻THE ONE WITH THE LONG COAT (@VVanterbear) January 1, 2020