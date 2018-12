ERUPCIJA VUKLANA POPOKATEPETL I SOPUTAN: Pepeo išao do dva kilometra u zrak, stanovništvo evakuirano

Mount Sotupan in North Sulawesi erupts on Sunday morning spewing thick volcanic ash more than 7000 metres into the sky. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency has raised the alert level to level 3 of the four tiered volcano alert system in Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/TsNhEFX8aG

— Saifulbahri Ismail (@saifulCNA) December 16, 2018