MILIJUNAŠ KRCAT KOKAINOM UBIO CURU TIJEKOM LUĐAČKOG SADO-MAZO SEKSA: Želio ju je ‘naučiti lekciju’

#Kidderminster millionaire John Broadhurst, 40, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after killing his lover Natalie Connolly – she was found with 40+ injuries at their home. I’ve been at Birmingham Crown Court following the trial and will be talking about it on @bbchw at 5.20pm. pic.twitter.com/fdVILcnSeg

— Tom Edwards (@tomedwardsbbchw) December 11, 2018