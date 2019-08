APEL MEDICINSKE UDRUGE: Onemogućite lažnim prorocima širenje laži o cijepljenju

.@WHO data published today show that #measles outbreaks continue to spread rapidly around the world, with almost 3 times more cases than this time last year. We can and must stop this. Measles is preventable. https://t.co/UiUL47i54s #VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/2sRnHREKi0

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) August 12, 2019