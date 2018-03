Ova žena stvara magične šiške u duginim bojama koje su pravi hit na Instagramu

Hand an amazing first day at @matrix Destination 2018 with #thebtcteam !!! We got to watch an incredible and inspiring opening show and we also got to meet @fergie !!! 🙀🙀🙀 Is this real life?? Check out the action in my story! It’s especially awesome getting to do this with my friends @kristinacheeseman and @caitlintyczka 💞💞 #behindthechair #matrix

A post shared by St Louis – Color Specialist (@caitlinfordhair) on Jan 29, 2018 at 5:04am PST