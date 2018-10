TRUDNICE POLUDILE ZA NEOBIČNIM TRENDOM: Našle način kako da ultrazvuk koriste za uljepšavanje

View this post on Instagram

This manicure has been a long time coming. After three years and numerous fertility treatments, my hubby and I finally conceived in April. On May 30, my heart was broken when I found out my baby was no longer living and growing, and he was taken from me the next day. I lost all inspiration as I struggled with the grief. I learned how to love him and his brief life and move forward with renewed hope. I love you jelly bean, and seeing you on my nails makes me smile ❤️ #miscarriage #pregnancyloss #infertility #pregnancyandinfantlossawarenessmonth #onceamotheralwaysamother #angelbaby #ihaveasoninheaven #ultrasound #sonogram #sonogramnails #ultrasoundnails #nailart #idomyownnails #freehandnailart #nailfie #instanails #suckitjamberry